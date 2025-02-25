Mitchell Media Radiothon Helps Local Students Pay for College

Mitchell Media Group’s 22nd annual Radiothon raised over $50,000 for the Mitchell Community Scholarship Fund. The event remains a primary fundraiser, ensuring graduating seniors from Mitchell High School and Mitchell Christian receive financial assistance.

Mitchell Media Group operates Pure Country (KMIT), Kool 98 (KUQL), More 95.5 (KMIT-HD2), Oldies 103.5 (KMIT-HD3) in Mitchell, SD.

The Mitchell Community Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $1.48 million in scholarships since its inception, benefiting 3,273 students. In 2025, all applicants are expected to receive $750 to help cover educational expenses.

Mitchell Community Scholarship Fund representative Julie Brookbank said, “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has donated this year to the Mitchell Community Scholarship Fund. The support we received today brings us closer to our goal of funding a scholarship for every member of the graduating class of 2025 at Mitchell High School and Mitchell Christian. A heartfelt thank you to all our wonderful volunteers, Mitchell Media, and our major sponsors—we couldn’t do it without you.”

Mitchell Media Operations Manager Chris Johnson stated, “The support we receive from the community during the Radiothon is incredible. It’s inspiring to see how much people believe in the potential of our students, and we’re honored to be part of making their futures brighter.”

Mitchell Media Group General Manager Matt Spaulding reinforced, “Mitchell Media Group is proud to host the annual Mitchell Community Scholarship Fund Radiothon as part of our commitment to enriching the communities we serve, celebrating scholastic achievement, and empowering tomorrow’s leaders.”