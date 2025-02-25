Matt Jones Extends ‘Kentucky Sports Radio’ with iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia has signed a five-year contract extension with Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones. The show airs on 53 affiliates across Kentucky, including NewsRadio 630 WLAP-AM in Lexington and SportsTalk 790-AM in Louisville.

Over the past 15 years, Jones and Kentucky Sports Radio have provided coverage from major sporting and political events, including NCAA Tournament Championships, Final Fours, GOP and Democratic conventions, the US Open, and even a live broadcast from the White House. The show is the number-one local sports podcast in the US.

Jones’ career has also expanded into television and digital projects, such as Netflix’s Wrestlers, WLEX-TV’s Hey Kentucky!, and his book Mitch, Please!. Additionally, he has raised over $2 million in flood relief efforts for Eastern Kentucky.

iHeartMedia Kentucky/Memphis Area President Kristy Beebe remarked, “We are incredibly excited to extend our partnership with Matt Jones and Kentucky Sports Radio. Matt’s unique insights and engaging style have made him a beloved figure in the sports community, and we are proud to continue bringing his show to our dedicated audience. This renewal underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch sports content and maintaining our position as the leading audio company in the region.”

WLAP-AM and WKRD-AM Program Director Augustus Allen added, “Kentucky Sports Radio is a daily must-listen for Wildcats fans. His passionate commentary and analysis, along with his special connection to the listeners and communities around the Commonwealth, is unmatched. We’re excited to continue our relationship with Matt for another five years!”

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the 15-year mark with Kentucky Sports Radio,” said Jones. “It’s been an amazing ride, and I couldn’t have done it without our awesome listeners and the fantastic KSR team. I’m excited to keep this journey with iHeart going for another five years and can’t wait to bring you more fun, insights, and all things Kentucky sports.”