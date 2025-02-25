Supa Dave Rides Into Afternoons on 98.9 WMMO in Orlando

Cox Media Group Orlando has added Dave “Supa Dave” Fragale to 98.9 WMMO as the station’s new afternoon host and Assistant Director of Programming. Fragale has spent 17 years in Central Florida radio and as an emcee and announcer across the region.

He previously worked at iHeartMedia’s Rock 101.1 (WJRR).

Fragale said, “Beyond excited is definitely an understatement. Every time I listen to a heritage station like 98.9 WMMO, it’s nostalgic. No matter what song is playing, it’s without a doubt going to transport you to a special time or place in your life. I’m honored to now be a part of that for a few hours of our listeners’ afternoons.”

Cox Media Group Orlando Operations Director Steve Stewart said, “Supa Dave brings a level of passion and local name recognition that we are truly excited to bring to the market.”