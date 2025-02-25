Pillar Media Welcomes Dan Watts in Dual Sales Leadership Role

Dan Watts has rejoined Cincinatti’s Star 93.3 (WAKW) as Local Sales Manager. He will also serve as Director of Digital Sales for the station’s parent company, Pillar Media. Watts previously held a sales leadership role with the Christian broadcaster from 2007 to 2015.

Watts most recently spent six years at WayFM operator Hope Media Group, first as Director of Digital and National Relationships before transitioning to Senior Director of Software Partnerships. He also served as Eastern Regional Director of Business Development.

Pillar Media Senior Director of Sales Eric Case expressed, “I have known Dan for many years. He is well respected in the industry, and I am proud to work alongside him once again. Dan brings extensive knowledge of digital, local, and national sales. His passion for success will be a huge boost to all of our sales efforts.”

Dan Watts said, “I am beyond thrilled to return to Pillar Media, where I can leverage the gifts, skills, and experiences the Lord has blessed me with to help grow revenue and expand our ministry. Joining as Director of Digital Sales and also serving as Local Sales Manager for STAR 93.3 in Cincinnati is an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact for the ministry.”