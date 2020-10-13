Way Media Promotes Three

Colorado Springs based Way Media has given some new titles and new responsibilities to three team members. The company says the moves are designed to better serve their underwriters and business partners.

Mike Jenkins, has been promoted to Director of Underwriting and Sales and will oversee all Business Development efforts nationally, both on-air and digital. In addition, Jenkins takes over local management of WAYF/West Palm Beach.

Dan Watts adds Eastern Regional Director of Business Development responsibilities and now leads the Business Development teams in Louisville, Huntsville, Birmingham and Nashville. where he is based. Watts continues to oversee digital sales nationally for Way Media.

Michael Tedesco has been promoted to Western Regional Director of Business Development. He will continue as General Manager at KKWA/Portland, while also leading the business development teams in Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Colorado Springs, and Wichita.

“We are deeply committed to serving the companies who partner with our ministry with excellence, and to promote these three high performers to help us execute our plans is especially gratifying,” said BJ O’Neal, Chief Development Officer.