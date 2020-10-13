Suzanne Rust To Host The Moth

Suzanne Rust has been added as one of the permanent hosts of The Moth Radio Hour. Currently she is the Senior Curatorial Producer of the show.

“Suzanne is a total natural, having come to The Moth with years of broadcast experience,” said Catherine Burns, Artistic Director. “Over the past ten years, our show has been regularly hosted by our story directors. Like our directors, Suzanne touches so many stories in her role as Senior Curatorial Producer, and will certainly have a great deal to add in her new role as host.”

Suzanne joined The Moth in 2018 and in her position she seeks out an array of voices, including those that are under-represented and undiscovered, to share their true personal stories from Moth stages around the world.