BIN Adds Three

Black Information Network has added three media veterans to the network. The additions include an anchor/correspondent and two management positions.

Emmy Award-winning journalist Ed Gordon will serve as an on-air anchor and correspondent. Gordon will also produce special programming leading up to the 2020 Presidential election

Chris Thompson has been named Director of Network Operations. Thompson brings over 20 years of radio experience to the BIN team in the areas of Broadcast Operations, Programming, Sales, Affiliate Relations and Talent Management.

Long-time iHeartMedia Chicago communications executive Angela Ingram will become Director of Local Advocacy and Engagement. Ingram will continue to serve as Senior Vice President of Communications for the Chicago Region of iHeartMedia Markets Group.

“One of our goals is to attract the best leadership and talent to the Black Information Network,” said Tony Coles, President, BIN. “As we continue to expand, this team is vital to providing our affiliates and partners with best-in-class service and support.”