Jacobs Media Sets Techsurvey 2025 Release Date With Webinar

YouTube’s undeniable rise in how audiences consume audio content will be a new area on display when Jacobs Media unveils the results of Techsurvey 2025 on April 15. The survey, now in its 21st year, explores radio’s position across digital, audio, and video platforms through the habits of nearly 25,000 core radio listeners surveyed.

The free results webinar is scheduled for 2p ET, with advance registration now open.

Techsurvey 2025 introduces several new areas of exploration, including listener habits around time-shifting content, the role of online newsletters, and how consumers are engaging with platforms like YouTube and short-form video. One new area of focus looks at how Smart TVs are being used to access audio content, from radio station streams and Spotify to podcasts and audiobooks.

Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs said, “As regular radios disappear from people’s homes, other devices are now showing up on the homefront. While smart speakers have had their moment, it is smart TVs that are coming into focus. Not only have they become commonplace in the home since the pandemic, more and more consumers are using these devices to listen to audio.”

“We hope you can join our free webinar on Tuesday, April 15, as we reveal these important insights and more. Bring the entire staff along,” Jacobs added.