Radio Ink Brings 30 and Under Superstars Panel to BEA 2025

Since 2019, Radio Ink has celebrated young professionals making waves in radio with its annual 30 and Under Superstars list. For the first time ever, that list is going from the page to the stage at the BEA Conference in Las Vegas during NAB Show 2025.

“Becoming A Radio Superstar By 30” is set for Sunday, April 6, at 2p PT, at W304 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The panel is designed for college students, recent graduates, and early-career broadcasters looking for real-world advice on building a career in radio with real, honest insight from the next generation of talent shaping the future of the industry.

Compass Media Networks Director of Affiliate Sales Liane Sousa (30&US Class of ’22), Content Creator Dana Schaeffer (’22), and Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats (’19) will host a candid conversation covering everything from landing their first jobs to building personal brands, navigating station life, and adapting to new platforms, panelists will offer insight into what it takes to stand out and succeed – all before 30.

Sousa commented, “It’s an honor to be a part of this exciting panel and help shape the future of radio from a Gen Z perspective. It’s a chance to discuss the evolving landscape and how we can keep the medium relevant and engaging for future generations.”

Schaeffer said, “Being part of this panel means championing the future of radio and showing that the industry is alive, evolving, and full of opportunity. We’re here to share real insights and strategies to help the next wave of talent stand out and thrive. If you’ve ever heard ‘there’s no future in radio,’ we’re here to prove otherwise!”

Meet the Panelists

Liane Sousa

Director of Affiliate Sales & Account Executive

Compass Media Networks



Ms. Liane Sousa is currently the Director of Affiliate Sales and Account Executive for Compass Media Networks an entertainment company with a growing portfolio of audio and web-based programs distributed to thousands of radio stations throughout America. In this role, Liane creates multi-platform advertising sales packages for leading national brands, leveraging the company’s national audio platform and broadcast talent, while increasing the audience and distributing Compass Media Networks’ syndicated radio shows, including DeDe in the Morning.

Liane is a member of the Alliance for Women in Media and served as a judge for the 2025 Gracie Awards.

Prior to joining Compass Media Networks in 2019, Liane was the first female Sports Director at Hofstra University’s four-time Marconi award-winning radio station WRHU FM in New York. She was responsible for all weekly and monthly sports programming on WRHU FM, managed a 50-member department, and assigned nearly 300 game broadcasts. Liane also produced and distributed all New York Islanders games to ESPN Radio NY, Sirius XM, NHL.com, WRCN FM, and WRHU FM. Liane worked at MLB Advanced Media, where she served in their live in-game television production department. She created multi-platform baseball content seen on FOX Sports and the YES Network.

A philanthropist at heart, Liane participates in the Cycle For Survival, a nationwide fundraiser that supports rare cancer research and clinical trials at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. This upcoming school year, she will also be supporting a backpack initiative to supply 500+ backpacks to K – 12th graders on Long Island through Operation Impact. Liane also serves as the President of the Hofstra Radio Alumni Association.

Dana Schaeffer

Content Creator & Radio Advocate

Dana Schaeffer has spent over fifteen years in the radio and media industry. Previously a producer and affiliate relations specialist for ABC News Radio, she wrote, voiced, and curated content that reached over 1,900 stations nationwide. Beyond the airwaves, she’s worked extensively in podcasting, video production, and collaborated with talent and top stations, including CBS Radio, 1010 WINS, KIIS-FM, and KFI-AM.

Her love for radio started young, attending WPLJ charity baseball games dreaming of one day joining the team. A decade later, she did. Dana’s journey took her from hosting an award-winning college morning show to producing for iHeartRadio’s biggest names, including JoJo on the Radio, The Bill Handel Show, and the globally syndicated iHeartRadio Countdown.

More than just a producer, Dana is a hands-on storyteller. Whether she’s restoring a 1940s diner, mentoring future broadcasters, or volunteering at industry events, she’s committed to preserving the legacy of radio and proving there’s a passionate next generation ready to take the mic.

A MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program alum (now a mentor herself), Dana is an active member of RTDNA, AWM, and Newswomen’s Club of NY. You’ll find her at radio conferences nationwide, sharing her knowledge, lending a helping hand, and — quite literally — wearing her passion on her sleeve, thanks to her microphone tattoo.

In another opportunity for young talent, the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation will sponsor the 2025 BEA Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase on April 8, connecting top media students with recruiters and industry leaders during NAB Show week.