BEA Partners with LABF for Career Fair at NAB Show 2025

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation will serve as sponsor for the Broadcast Education Association 2025 Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase in Las Vegas. The event will unite top students, industry professionals, and recruiters for talent discovery.

The LABF Career Fair, held in collaboration with the NAB, NAB Leadership Foundation, RAB, Radio Television Digital News Association, and SMPTE, aims to highlight emerging talent and future leaders in broadcasting and media.

The Fair will feature award-winning students from BEA’s Festival of Media Arts, RAB Student Scholars, BEA Collegiate Media Chapters, AERho honor society members, and scholarship recipients. Attendees will have the chance to meet recruiters and media professionals from leading organizations nationwide.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 alongside NAB Show 2025.

LABF Co-Chairs Heidi Raphael and Jack Goodman stated, “The LABF is absolutely thrilled to partner with the Broadcast Education Association on this year’s Career Fair in Las Vegas. BEA’s mission underscores our commitment to fostering the next generation of talent in broadcasting and media while promoting the rich history of broadcasting to inspire and guide future generations.”

BEA Executive Director Heather Birks added, “We are incredibly excited to partner with the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation for the 2025 LABF Career Fair and Graduate Student Showcase. The LABF’s commitment to preserving the legacy of broadcasting and promoting the future of media aligns perfectly with our mission to support the professional and academic development of students entering the broadcast and media industries.”