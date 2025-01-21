Brian Long Named Program Director for KFI at iHeart Los Angeles

iHeartMedia Los Angeles has announced the appointment of Brian Long as Program Director for KFI AM 640, AM 570 LA Sports (KLAC-AM), and 1150 The Patriot (KEIB-AM). He replaces Robin Bertolucci, who stepped down from programming KFI after 25 years in November.

iHeart EVP of News Chris Berry has served as interim PD since Bertolucci’s departure.

Long will officially step into the role on January 27, marking his return to the state where he spent nearly a decade as PD for iHeart San Diego’s 600 KOGO Newsradio and San Diego Sports 760 (KGB-AM). Long comes back to iHeart from Bonneville International’s Phoenix cluster, where he has been Director of Programming since 2023. He previously served as Program Director for Bonneville’s KIRO-AM in Seattle from 2010 to 2014.

His career also includes roles in Kansas City, Palm Springs, and Bakersfield.

iHeartMedia Los Angeles Executive Vice President of Programming John Peake said, “Programming KFI, KLAC, and KEIB requires a unique skill set, and Brian checks every box. His exceptional track record in ratings and revenue success, combined with professional play-by-play broadcasts, makes him the ideal leader to manage our partnerships with the world champion Dodgers and the Los Angeles Chargers.”

Brian Long remarked, “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead these powerful iHeartMedia brands in Los Angeles and to work with some of the best talent in America. I truly could not be more excited to embrace this new challenge.”