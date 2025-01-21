John Peake Is Once Again KOST PD After iHeart LA Shuffle

iHeartMedia Los Angeles EVP of Programming John Peake has added additional Program Director duties to his repertoire, resuming his oversight of KOST 103.5. Peake already serves as Program Director of 104.3 MYFM (KBIG) and as iHeart’s Hot AC Brand Manager.

Peake previously served as KOST Program Director from 2017 until 2021, when he was promoted to SVP of Programming and Jill Kempton took his place at the station. Now that iHeart has recalled Kempton to New York to program WLTW and WKTU, Peake will retake his former role.

Peake commented, “I am thrilled to be taking over as Program Director of KOST. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of the talented team, including Ellen K in the Morning. I look forward to leveraging the KOST brand to drive exceptional engagement for our listeners, clients, and other stakeholders.”

iHeartMedia Division President Paul Corvino added, “John is a super-star performer and icon in the industry. I have full confidence that his leadership will propel KOST 103.5 to even greater success.”