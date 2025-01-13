Chris Conley Transitions to Advisory Role for iHeart’s AC Stations

iHeartMedia New York has announced that Chris Conley will be stepping out of programming duties for 103.5 KTU (WKTU) and 106.7 LITE FM (WLTW) and into an advisory role to lead strategy and research for all of iHeart’s AC stations.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Conley will continue as the company’s AC Brand Manager.

With the change, iHeart is recalling Jill Kempton to New York as Program Director for WLTW and WKTU. She will continue her programming duties for 97.1 WASH-FM in Washington, DC, while relinquishing the reins of Los Angeles’ KOST, which she has held since 2021.

An announcement regarding the KOST Program Director position will be made in the coming weeks.

Conley expressed, “I’ve been very fortunate to have worked with the best in New York for 17 years. I’m looking forward to continuing with iHeartMedia and thankful to Thea Mitchem, Tom Poleman, and Brad Hardin for valuing my perspective and expertise and developing this new role for me. I’m excited to focus on bringing new insights and opportunities to our stations and brands.”

iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming Thea Mitchem commented, “Conley’s journey from broadcaster to a legendary programmer is a testament to his unmatched contributions and passion for the industry. Chris is truly in a class of his own and I’m thrilled that he will continue to contribute and collaborate on the success of our AC brands and New York’s iconic LTW and KTU. Congratulations to Chris on this exciting new chapter!”

Kempton added, “It’s so great to be back in New York City! I can’t wait to work alongside some of the best and brightest programming minds and talent in the country. The legendary LITE-FM and iconic KTU truly are the heartbeat and soundtrack of this city – and I’m beyond thrilled that I get to be a part of it. Looking forward to continuing to grow these already successful brands to new heights.”