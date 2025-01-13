Radio Sales Leaders Honored By CSS As 2024 Talent Superheroes

The Center for Sales Strategy has announced the winners of its 2024 Talent Superhero Awards, honoring managers and leaders who excel in recruiting, developing, and retaining top-performing teams – again including many names from radio.

The annual award recognizes senior-level leaders, managers, and HR professionals who make a significant impact on talent acquisition and development within their organizations.

The winners were selected by a committee that evaluated nominees on their ability to build strong talent pipelines, recruit top performers, coach team members to maximize their strengths, foster engagement, and retain high-performing individuals.

2024 Talent Superhero Award Winners:

Beth Nifong – Director of Sales, Bonneville International, San Francisco, CA

Inger Alfred – Director of Sales, Lands’ End

Jeremy Ginn – Station Director, Cox Media Group, Athens, GA

Lina Cravotto – Director of Sales, Cox Media Group, Tulsa, OK

Nick Maine – Chief Revenue Officer, Galaxy Media Partners

Patrick Fuentes – Vice President In-Market Sales, McClatchy

Rob Razzi – Vice President Sales, Clear Channel Outdoor, Philadelphia, PA

Scott Burton – Vice President Sales, Cox Media, Louisiana

Stephanie Slagle – Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Graham Media Group

Susan Holshouser – Branch President, Clear Channel Outdoor, Tampa, FL

Terri Cope-Walton – Vice President and General Manager, Graham Media Group, Jacksonville, FL

Traci Thomson – Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Lencore Acoustics

Center for Sales Strategy Senior Vice President of Talent Service Beth Sunshine commented, “We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding leaders who have cracked the code for people development. We celebrate their achievements and look forward to the continued growth and success they will inspire.”