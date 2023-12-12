CSS ‘Capes’ 2023 With Annual Talent Superhero Awards

The Center for Sales Strategy has announced the recipients of the 2023 Talent Superhero Awards. This annual accolade is bestowed upon radio managers excelling in the recruitment, development, and engagement of top talent within their teams and markets.

The award, recognizing leaders predominantly in sales, celebrates those who have shown exceptional skills in building a strong talent bank, recruiting top talent, maximizing individual strengths through coaching, engaging their teams effectively, and retaining top performers over time. Nominees for this award are put forward by their team members and are then evaluated by a selection committee.

The 2023 Talent Superheroes recognized for their outstanding achievements are:

Ashley Williams, Director of Sales at Cox Media Group, Orlando, FL

Audrey Savage, General Sales Manager at Graham Media Group, San Antonio, TX

Crista St. John, General Sales Manager at Bonneville International, Seattle, WA

Dan Scutari, Director of Sales at TEGNA, Greensboro, NC

Heather Perry, Director of Sales at McClatchy, Myrtle Beach, SC

Jason Wilson, Vice President at Cox Media, Oklahoma-Arkansas

Jeff Clewett, Director of Sales at Bonneville International, Denver, CO

Jessica Schwartz, Vice President of Sales at Townsquare Media, Trenton, NJ

John Palmer, Local Sales Manager at Cox Media Group, Jacksonville, FL

Nicole Bordelon, Digital Sales Manager at TEGNA, Houston, TX

Sarah McHugh, Director of Sales at Townsquare Media, Grand Rapids, MI

Shar Hermanson, Director of Strategy at Mid-West Family, Madison, WI

Richard Thomas, Sales Manager at Cox Media Group, Atlanta, GA

Ryan Frazier, Regional Director of Sales at Clear Channel Outdoor, Southeast

More information about the winners can be found here.

CSS SVP of Talent Services Beth Sunshine said, “These awards stand as a genuine testament to the exemplary leadership, strong work ethic, and remarkable skill demonstrated by these individuals and the positive team cultures they cultivate. It is a privilege to acknowledge these leaders for their outstanding contributions to their teams and organizations.”