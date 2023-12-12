KLUC Host’s 12 Days On A Scaffold Pays Off For Kids In Vegas

Audacy Las Vegas’ 98.5 KLUC wrapped its Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive after a record year for community generosity. Buchanan, stationed atop a 30-foot scaffold for 12 days, helped fill 42 Coca-Cola trucks with toys and 7,774 bikes and raised $802,389.

This cash collection marks a new record for the toy drive, which benefits HELP of Southern Nevada, significantly aided by a record-breaking $255,000 donation from a local convenience store chain. This annual event, now in its 25th year, has continually grown, reflecting the increasing dedication and generosity of the Las Vegas community.

All that time Chet spent up in the air raises Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $13.43 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.