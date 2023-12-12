SiriusXM’s NFL Radio Tackles Football Talk With Active Players

SiriusXM has announced an innovative new show on its NFL Radio channel, hosted by active NFL players. The Players’ Point will air Tuesday nights with Miami Dolphins RB Alec Ingold, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Allen Robinson, and tight end Colin Thompson.

The show format includes two players teaming up each week to drive conversations, conduct interviews, and provide unique insights from an active player’s viewpoint. Robinson, Ingold, and Thompson have previously participated in the NFL’s Broadcasting and Media Workshop, a program aimed at helping players transition into media careers.

SiriusXM VP of Sports Programming Eric Spitz said, “We’re really excited about the addition of The Players’ Point to SiriusXM NFL Radio. We’re bringing together active NFL players who combine talent and experience on the field with a terrific ability to communicate one-of-a-kind insights into the game. That produces excellent and exclusive content for our listeners, while also giving Alec, Allen, and Colin invaluable experience in a live broadcast setting.”

NFL SVP of Football Operations Tracy Perlman stated, “The opportunity to have active players and legends host their own show is exciting. This will provide practical experience, live on the air. I look forward to hearing their perspective with exclusive content, fresh off of the field. We appreciate the collaboration with SiriusXM NFL Radio, and look forward to creating more exciting experiences like this for players.”