KUT’s Sylvia Ponce-Carson To Retire At Year’s End

Sylvia Ponce-Carson, Deputy General Manager of Austin’s KUT and KUTX Public Media, is retiring after 22 years at the station and a 30-year career in public media. Ponce-Carson joined KUT in January 2002 when it was a hybrid news and music station.

Ponce-Carson played a pivotal role in launching KUT’s local newsroom within her first year and, a decade later, led a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign to establish the KUT Public Media Studios and launch KUTX 98.9, known as the Austin Music Experience. In 2015, she spearheaded the campaign to launch Texas Standard, a national daily news show of Texas, now broadcast on 30 public radio stations across the state.

Following Ponce-Carson’s departure on December 31, there will be changes to existing roles rather than direct replacements. Wade Lee, Director of Development, will assume additional responsibilities in strategy and audience development. Meanwhile, Gerald Johnson, Executive Director for Program/Center Innovation and Partnerships at the Moody College of Communication at The University of Texas at Austin, will oversee underwriting revenue.

Ponce-Carson expressed, “It has been an honor to be a part of the growth and success of KUT for the past 23 years. With almost 35 years in the industry, I can honestly say this has been my most cherished role. The growth and changes here have been monumental – from one station with no newsroom, to having one of the largest newsrooms in Texas, two thriving stations and a beautiful new building to call home.”

“The staff of KUT and KUTX are some of the most talented leaders in the industry. I know great things are on the horizon.”

KUT Executive Director Debbie Hiott commented, “When I took this job almost five years ago, Sylvia said she planned to retire in three years. Instead, she gave us five, and for that I am extremely grateful. Her passion for the mission, knowledge of the organization and generosity in sharing that knowledge have made me a better leader here – and made KUT & KUTX better stations.”