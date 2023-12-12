The Weather Channel Radio Network Takes A Longer Skyview

Weather Group parent company Allen Media Group Founder and CEO Byron Allen expressed, “As we continue expanding the reach and impact of The Weather Channel’s award-winning weather news and original content in the audio space, we are excited about our growing partnership with Skyview Networks. Our renewed and expanded collaboration will greatly help us to grow and optimize our advertising initiatives.”

Skyview Networks CRO Jeanne-Marie Condo said, “The Weather Channel is a well-respected community leader on several levels with a brand that generates significant results for our partners. As partners, we continue to develop creative opportunities that blend radio, podcasts and short-form weather reports.”

Skyview CEO Steve Jones added, “Since initially partnering in 2021, Skyview Networks has been an enthusiastic supporter of The Weather Channel‘s growing reach. Now, we’re excited to add digital audio content to the robust portfolio of essential programming that listeners rely on every day for their information and safety.”