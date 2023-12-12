After LMS Error, FCC Extends LPFM Application Window

The Media Bureau announced an extension to the filing window for new station construction permits for low-power FM broadcasters. Initially opened on December 6 and set to close on December 13, the window has now been extended to noon ET on Friday, December 15.

This decision comes after a request from a group of low-power FM advocates who faced issues with the Commission’s Licensing and Management System. The Bureau ruled that extending the filing window would be in the public interest. Consequently, applications for LPFM new station construction permits must now be filed by the revised deadline of December 15, 2023, with the deadline being strictly enforced. Applications submitted post the 12:00 pm EST deadline on December 15 will be dismissed without further consideration.

In line with this extension, the filing freeze on LPFM and FM translator station minor modification applications has also been extended until 12:01 am on Monday, December 18, 2023. Additionally, the “snap shot” date for establishing points and comparing applications will now align with the new LPFM window filing deadline of December 15. All other instructions and procedures from the July Public Notice regarding the LPFM filing window remain applicable.

For more information on the filing window, interested parties can contact James Bradshaw, Alexander Sanjenis, Lisa Scanlan, or Amy Van de Kerckhove of the Media Bureau’s Audio Division.