American Tower Creates Global COO Role, Appoints Bud Noel

American Tower Corporation has a new leader in a new role: Eugene “Bud” Noel is now the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Noel had been serving as President of the US Tower Division – a position which will now be held by Richard Rossi.

Noel joined American Tower in 2011 as Senior Vice President of US Tower Operations. Before his current role, he served as Chief Operating Officer of US Tower. He has over 25 years of experience in wireless real estate development and operations, including leadership roles at Sprint Nextel and LightSquared.

In this newly created global position, Noel will oversee the company’s operations and IT, driving operational efficiency and enhancing customer service across American Tower’s international footprint.

Rossi has served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of US Tower since 2018. He has been with American Tower since 2001, holding leadership roles in sales, marketing, finance, real estate, and operations.

As of 2024, American Tower owns nearly 42,000 US telecom towers and 223,000 communication sites globally.

American Tower Corporation President and CEO Steve Vondran said, “I am thrilled to welcome Bud and Rich to their new positions, and to continue working closely with these immensely talented, experienced, and trusted leaders. The new COO position will be an important addition to my team, enabling us to deliver our industry-leading customer service even more effectively and efficiently by accelerating the development and application of new technologies and operating capabilities across our global platform.”