‘Flo’ Is Go for 2025: Progressive Retakes Top Radio Ad Spot

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Progressive Flo

After taking a week off the chart entirely, Progressive Insurance came roaring back as the undisputed top national advertiser in radio. The Media Monitor’s Spot Ten report for the first full week of January showed many usual suspects returning to AM/FM for 2025.

Following Progressive, Vicks ranked second for the week. The health brand’s timely advertising aligns well with the winter season, as cold and flu symptoms circle around the country. After a massive week prior, Babbel landed in third place with a more typical ad spend for the language learning app.

The remainder of the top ten saw familiar names return, much like Progressive. The Home Depot finished at number five after spending the holiday season behind its usual nemesis Lowe’s. eBay, T-Mobile, and Discover were also among the brands that bounced back.

While it was refreshing to see new brands start the year on radio, the fact that spend remains steady with some of the medium’s most loyal spenders is also a welcome addition.

A chart from Media Monitors showing the top 10 national radio advertisers for the week of January 6-12, 2025. Progressive is ranked first, followed by Vicks, Babbel, ZipRecruiter, and The Home Depot in the top five. Other advertisers include eBay, T-Mobile, Febreze, Upside, and Discover.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here