‘Flo’ Is Go for 2025: Progressive Retakes Top Radio Ad Spot

After taking a week off the chart entirely, Progressive Insurance came roaring back as the undisputed top national advertiser in radio. The Media Monitor’s Spot Ten report for the first full week of January showed many usual suspects returning to AM/FM for 2025.

Following Progressive, Vicks ranked second for the week. The health brand’s timely advertising aligns well with the winter season, as cold and flu symptoms circle around the country. After a massive week prior, Babbel landed in third place with a more typical ad spend for the language learning app.

The remainder of the top ten saw familiar names return, much like Progressive. The Home Depot finished at number five after spending the holiday season behind its usual nemesis Lowe’s. eBay, T-Mobile, and Discover were also among the brands that bounced back.

While it was refreshing to see new brands start the year on radio, the fact that spend remains steady with some of the medium’s most loyal spenders is also a welcome addition.