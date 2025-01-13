Texas Public Radio Teams Up for Lone Star Legislature Coverage

As the 89th Texas legislative session begins, The Texas Newsroom, a collaboration among KUT News, Texas Standard, NPR, and public radio stations statewide, is set to deliver in-depth coverage of key issues over the air and digitally.

The Texas Newsroom, started in 2019, unites over 120 public radio journalists across the state, including KERA in North Texas, Houston Public Media, KUT in Austin, and Texas Public Radio in San Antonio.

State Capitol reporter Blaise Gainey will lead daily coverage from the statehouse. Education will be a central focus, with particular attention on Governor Greg Abbott’s proposed voucher-like plan for public schools. KUT News education reporter Becky Fogel, Camille Phillips from Texas Public Radio, and Bill Zeeble from KERA will cover the ongoing debate.

In addition, The Texas Newsroom’s newly established investigative unit will provide deeper context on complex legislative issues.