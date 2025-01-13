Beasley Media Cuts WMGK PD and Midday Host Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson has announced via Instagram that his roles as Program Director and Midday Host at WMGK Philadelphia, Midday Host at WROR Boston, and Program Director for the all-digital WJBR have been eliminated.

In his post, Johnson expressed gratitude for his time at Beasley Media, saying, “I am proud of the consistent Persons 6+, 18-34, 25-54 and 35-64 Top 5 ratings performance on WMGK overall …and on my own midday show, along with my rank as a top 10 PD in America by Radio Ink. I will miss the listeners and my awesome coworkers.”

In 2017, Beasley Media hired Eric Johnson as Director of Sports Content in Philadelphia. Johnson brought 19 years of experience as Brand Manager and Program Director at Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5, along with prior roles as Assistant Program Director at Audacy’s WIP and Program Director at Urban One’s Y-100 in Philadelphia.

He became Program Director at WJBR in Wilmington, DE, in 2020.

As for his next steps, Johnson is keeping his options open, saying, “What’s next? I don’t know. Hopefully something in Philadelphia radio, but I have an open mind. We shall see!”

“It was a dream job! Thanks for listening,” he concluded.

This isn’t the first surprise layoff to hit MGK in recent months. In October, Beasley parted ways with Andre Gardner after 22 years at the classic rock station.