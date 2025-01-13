Jimmy Steal Launches Consultancy With Richards & McIvor-Allen

Industry veterans Jimmy Steal, Tim Richards, and Heidi McIvor-Allen have announced the formation of Collective Heads, a consulting firm specializing in talent coaching, content creation, and digital marketing strategies for radio and beyond.

Jimmy Steal, a seasoned programmer with over two decades of experience, departed his role as Vice President of Brand and Content for Hubbard Radio Chicago’s 101.9 The Mix (WTMX) and Throwback 100.3 (WTBC) to co-found Collective Heads. Steal’s career includes a stint with Emmis Communications, where he served as Vice President of Programming and National Digital Program Director, overseeing stations like Power 106 (KPWR) in Los Angeles.

Tim Richards, known for his programming expertise with shows like Mojo in the Morning and Johnjay & Rich, emphasized the firm’s approach: “At Collective Heads, we amplify attention, optimize impact, and use words like ‘synergy’ with a straight face. But seriously, we’re all about collaboration.”

Heidi McIvor-Allen, a digital marketing strategist with expertise in SEO and social media advertising, highlighted the firm’s focus on creating meaningful audience engagement: “We’re not just grabbing attention; we’re creating meaningful moments. And maybe a few memes.”

The firm aims to address challenges in today’s attention economy by delivering effective strategies for talent coaching, content creation, and digital marketing. Collective Heads offers services including influencer partnerships, podcast coaching, creative talent development, and digital marketing strategies across platforms like TikTok, Spotify, and Reddit.