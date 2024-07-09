Jimmy Steal Ends Hubbard Radio Tenure To Launch Consultancy

Jimmy Steal has announced he will be leaving Hubbard Radio Chicago as he starts his own consultancy in Austin, TX. Steal has been Vice President of Brand and Content for Throwback 100.3 (WTBC) and 101.9 The Mix (WTMX) since January 2019.

Before moving to Chicago, Steal managed Power 106 (KPWR) and KDAY in Los Angeles for Emmis Communications and Meruelo Media. He also worked for Emmis and then-Clear Channel in Dallas with a previous stop in Cincinnati.

After his departure at the end of the year, Hubbard will become one of his first clients.

Steal stated, “When I arrived in Chicago, I signed a 3-year deal, and this December, it’ll be 6 years! What a blessing to work with our amazing Hubbard Chicago teams! I couldn’t be prouder of all we’ve achieved: Marconi Awards, #1 books, and the discovery and nurturing of market-dominating talent! A very special thanks to our amazing VP/MM Keith Lawless, our awesome Hubbard EVP of Programming Greg Strassell, and our incredible CEO Ginny Hubbard!”

Lawless commented, “Jimmy is an exceptional content leader that makes everyone around him better. His leadership has impacted our entire team at Hubbard Chicago.”

Strassell said, “We will miss Jimmy’s outstanding leadership for The Mix and Throwback 100.3. His eye on the future and talent have made him a great partner. I look forward to working with Keith Lawless to identify our next Brand and Content Director for the legendary 101.9 The Mix and the new Throwback 100.3.”