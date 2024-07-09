Salem Preps For 2024 Republican National Convention Coverage

Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel have revealed their live coverage plans from the 2024 Republican National Convention starting Monday, July 15 from Media Row in Milwaukee’s Panther Arena, situated near the main venue at Fiserv Forum.

Salem Tampa’s Chief Engineer Robert Hailey will manage the technical setup for all radio broadcasts, including The Mike Gallagher Show, which will air live on SNC. SRN News and TOWNHALL News, Salem’s 24/7 news networks, will deliver live newscasts and coverage of key speeches, including those from the Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump and his yet-to-be-named Vice Presidential candidate.

Coverage will also include insights from SRN News correspondents, like White House correspondent Greg Clugston and US Senate correspondent Bob Agnew, and contributions from Dr. Sebastian Gorka, host of America First and former National Security strategist. Commentary will also be provided by Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who hosts Salem’s This Week On The Hill.

SRN Vice President of News & Talk Programming Tom Tradup said, “As the 2024 Presidential campaign kicks into high gear, SRN and SNC will provide live coverage of the RNC that will be second to none.”