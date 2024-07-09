Tom Stanton Appointed News Director At ‘The Voice of Lincoln’

NRG Media Lincoln has promoted Tom Stanton to News Director at “The Voice of Lincoln” KLIN-AM/FM. Awarded by the Associated Press and Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Stanton brings nearly four decades of experience in Nebraska news to his new role.

He had been a reporter and anchor with NRG after serving as News Director for iHeartMedia Omaha from December 2000 until September 2020.

NRG Media Lincoln General Manager Ami Graham said, “Since joining KLIN in 2021, Tom has played a critical role in elevating our news presence in Lincoln. We are thrilled to have him accept the additional role as News Director.”

KLIN Program Director Kaleb Henry added, “Tom Stanton has been an integral part of KLIN’s success. His years of dedication to his craft speak for themselves, and I’m excited to see him take our newsroom to the next level.”