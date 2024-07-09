TuneIn Becomes Official Audio Home of the Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference has announced that TuneIn will be the official audio home of the conference. This collaboration includes the creation of a 24/7 Big 12-branded audio station ahead of the college football season opener on August 29.

The new station will feature commentary and coverage of Big 12 sporting events. Live game commentary for Big 12 football and men’s and women’s basketball games will join the library of live sports from major leagues and more than one hundred Division 1 NCAA programs through TuneIn’s Premium service.

Programming and details will be revealed closer to the season, which will be the league’s first year with 16 teams.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark commented, “I’m thrilled to partner with the entire TuneIn team. TuneIn will be an incredible resource and platform for the Big 12 as we continue to advance our narrative and extend our reach.”

Big 12 Chief Marketing Officer Tyrel Kirkham said, “TuneIn allows us to connect across a variety of platforms, delivering around-the-clock commentary and coverage of Big 12 sporting events. TuneIn is a leader in sports audio coverage, making them an ideal partner to expand our content offerings and reach to sports fans whether they’re at home, at a tailgate or on the road.”

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern stated, “The Big 12 is a dominant force in college sports, drawing loyal fans and alumni to each event from around the world. We’re glad to make TuneIn the home for Big 12 sports coverage, underscoring our dedication to being the premier destination for sports audio coverage of the largest leagues and events.”