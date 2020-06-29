New PD For WJBR

Eric “EJ” Johnson has been named Program Director at WJBR-FM in Wilmington, Delaware. The radio vet moves from PD 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia.

Johnson will take over July 1 and will be in charge of content for WJBR-FM’s on air and digital platforms as well as hosting the afternoon drive show on the station. Prior to joining Beasley Media Group Johnson spent 19 years as Brand Manager/PD at New Jersey 101.5.

“WJBR has been a market leader in Wilmington for decades and with EJ at the helm, we’re confident that the station will continue that tradition,” said Joe Bell, VP/MM, BMG Philadelphia.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Beasley management team and the talented staff at Mix 99.5 WJBR in serving our listeners and the community,” said Johnson. “The station has such a rich heritage in Wilmington and the tri-state area and has a tremendous signal. We will make it shine!”