Will Cain Joining FNC

Former ESPN radio host and commentator Will Cain will co-host FOX & Friends Weekend starting August 15. Cain will join co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth for the Saturday and Sunday morning shows.

“Will has a unique ability to connect with an audience on a wide variety of topics and will make an excellent addition to the FOX & Friends franchise,” said Gavin Hadden, VP Morning Programming.

“I am excited to join the team at FOX & Friends Weekend and look forward to building upon my experience in sports, news and politics on the number one morning show in the country,” said Cain.