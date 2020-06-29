Chicago Host Suing Mayor And Governor

William Kelly, host of the Citizen Kelly Show on WCGO-1590 AM and 95.9 FM, is a plaintiff in a suit naming Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. The suit alleges COVID-19 shutdown restrictions have harmed business owners and residents.

“We have filed suit for the people of Illinois. Every other lawsuit has, so far, missed the mark,” said Kelly. “Lives are being destroyed. People are going bankrupt. If we succeed, Mayor Lightfoot and Gov. Pritzker will pay a price, in the form of legal damages, for the terrible harm they’ve caused to people’s lives and liberties.”

The complaint, which can be viewed Here, outlines four counts. A hearing is set for October 27.