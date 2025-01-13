Jacobs Media To Explore CES 2025 and AI Trends in Free Webinar

Fresh from the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jacobs Media’s annual Consumer Electronics Show recap webinar returns on Tuesday, January 21 at 2p ET. “CES 2025: The AI Version” will see Fred and Paul Jacobs joined by AI Director Chris Brunt.

This year’s Jacobs Media tour saw more than 30 leaders from commercial, Christian, and public radio, experience how AI and other emerging technologies are shaping the future of media. Now the webinar will explore topics including content creation, media placement, and how AI is influencing robotics, home life, and content consumption.

Attendees will also get a glimpse of CES’s diverse innovations, from automotive advancements to health tech and smart home devices.

Fred Jacobs observed, “Compared to shows from the past decade or so, this was a much different CES. In the past, much of our focus was on the changing dashboard in cars. But this year, we witnessed a major pivot as attention focused on the world of AI – less hardware and more software. Broadcasters need to understand how this technology works and how it is impacting the industry today and down the road.”

Paul Jacobs added, “Not surprisingly, Artificial Intelligence has overtaken CES, and while its impact is currently being felt at many stations, we haven’t seen anything yet. It was everywhere this year.”

Registration is free, but limited, and can be completed at Jacobs Media’s website.