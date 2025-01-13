Niko & Cheyenne Saddle Up For Mornings On Phoenix’s KMLE

Niko Petrou and Cheyenne Davis are teaming up for mornings on Audacy Phoenix’s KMLE Country 107.9 (KMLE) starting January 15. Along with Niko & Cheyenne, Petrou will also continue hosting The Niko Show on sister station BIG 94.5 (KOOL).

Petrou first joined Audacy in 2018 as a KMLE morning show co-host. His experience includes roles at the now-defunct 92.3 AMP Radio (WBMP) in New York as Assistant Program Director, Music Director, and midday host, as well as evening host for Z100 (WHTZ).

Cheyenne Davis, who has been with KMLE Country since 2019, began her radio career in 2018 at Townsquare Media’s 92.9 The Bull (KDBL) in Yakima, WA.

Audacy Phoenix Senior Vice President and Market Manager Dave Pugh said, “We’re thrilled to bring Niko back to KMLE Country 107.9’s morning show. Niko and Cheyenne have built a great rapport with the local community, and connecting with listeners is at the core of what they do. With the duo’s love for Phoenix and enthusiastic nature, we can’t wait to see how the morning show evolves.”

Petrou remarked, “I’ve always felt that KMLE Nation and I had some unfinished business, and now I can’t wait to team up with superhero Cheyenne and producer Abe Maney. I can’t wait to spread the KMLE love throughout the best city in the world.”

Davis commented, “I am so excited to continue this morning’s radio journey, joining forces with Niko to activate our local fans and ensure that KMLE Country 107.9 is the dominant country brand in The Valley. A collective thanks to Dave Pugh, Dave Richards, Jeff Sottolano, Drew Bland, and Audacy leadership for their support in this next chapter.”