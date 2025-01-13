BFOA To Honor Brian Lawlor With 2025 Golden Mic Award

Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor has been named the 2025 Golden Mic Award recipient from the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The award will be presented at the Foundation’s annual black-tie fundraiser on March 10 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The Golden Mic Award recognizes individuals for their excellence in broadcasting and their ongoing service to the community. Previous honorees include Bob Pittman of iHeartMedia, Jordan Wertlieb of Hearst, and Jack Abernethy of FOX Television Stations.

Lawlor, who has been President of Scripps Sports since December 2022, oversees the strategic development of partnerships and sports rights for The E.W. Scripps Company’s ION Network and local television stations.

Previously, he led Scripps’ Local Media division, growing the company’s TV station portfolio from 10 stations in 2009 to 61 stations today. In 2021, Radio & Television Business Report recognized him as “Broadcast Television’s Best Leader.” He serves on the boards of the Broadcasters Foundation and the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation.

Lawlor expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am honored at this recognition from the Broadcasters Foundation, a charity that brings much-needed help to our colleagues. I have been a supporter of the Foundation and serve on their Board, and I know first-hand the heartbreaking stories of those who we help.”

Broadcasters Foundation Chair Scott Herman said, “Brian is a leader in broadcasting, who guided Scripps to expand their portfolio of stations and become one of the largest television groups in America. His hard work at advancing the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation, as well as his contributions to the television industry, makes him a perfect candidate to receive the Golden Mic Award.”

BFoA President Tim McCarthy added, “Brian is a highly respected member of the television broadcasting community and a staunch supporter of the Broadcasters Foundation. We are delighted to bestow on him this well-deserved honor.”

The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity exclusively dedicated to aiding broadcasters in need due to illness or tragedy and The Golden Mic Award dinner is the Broadcasters Foundation’s largest fundraising event.