‘Bob & Sheri’ Co-Host Retiring After Decades in Radio

Bob Lacey, co-host of the Charlotte-based syndicated radio show Bob & Sheri, has announced his retirement. Lacey shared the news with listeners on Monday, saying his last day will be at the end of January.

Lacey revealed he had been considering retirement for over a year and finalized his decision over the holidays, planning to spend more time with friends and family. He thanked listeners and his co-host, Sheri Lynch, calling her his longest-running partnership.

Lacey began his radio career at 19, joining WBT for nights in Charlotte in 1971. Six years later, he moved to the morning drive. In 1989, he joined Sunny 107.9 (WBCY) and advocated for hiring Lynch as his co-host. She joined in 1992 and the show expanded into syndication in 1996. Bob & Sheri‘s current flagship is K104.7 (WKQC).

Lacey and Lynch’s company, NOW! Media, will continue to syndicate the show, with Lynch remaining on board. No further details have been revealed.

A statement on the Bob & Sheri Facebook page stated, “We fully support his decision to hang up the microphone and spend more time traveling and relaxing with his family. We hope you join us in congratulating Bob Lacey on an incredible career in radio and television!”

As Lacey wraps up his tenure, the show will spend its final weeks celebrating his career with stories and reflections on favorite moments from his decades in radio.