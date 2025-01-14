CES 2025 Is Over, Now What?

(By Buzz Knight) CES 2025 has come and gone and you’ve gained a few blisters on your feet. Unpacking from a trip like that can be overwhelming – literally and figuratively. Now that you’re back in the office with your team, it’s time to digest the insights gained and chart a course for your organization.

Here are some thoughts on how you can leverage your learnings effectively:

Conduct a Technology Audit

Assess your current technological capabilities against the innovations showcased at CES. Identify gaps and opportunities for improvement within your organization.

Prioritize AI Integration

Evaluate how AI advancements can be incorporated into your products or services. Resist the temptation to use this as purely a cost cutting move and do this with the mindset of increasing your organizational effectiveness. Consider forming an AI task force to spearhead integration efforts.

Reassess Your Sustainability Strategy

In light of the energy transition at CES, review your company’s sustainability initiatives. Look for ways to incorporate new sustainable technologies or practices into your operations.

Explore Digital Health Opportunities

Investigate potential partnerships in the digital health space. This could yield either sales/sponsorship possibilities or benefits for your workforce.

Invest in Team Education

Organize workshops or training sessions to bring your entire team up to speed on the latest technological advancements. This will foster innovation and build a spirit of internal organizational competitiveness.

By taking these steps, you can attempt to transform the insights gained at CES 2025 into tangible actions that drive your business forward. Remember, the key to success is not just understanding the trends, but in strategically implementing them to create value for your customers and employees and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive technological landscape.

