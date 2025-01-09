Radio Ink @ CES 2025: The Last ‘Bastian’ of a People-First Brand?

(By Buzz Knight) The Delta Airlines keynote at The Sphere was the hottest ticket I can ever remember in my many years of attending CES. Waiting an hour for a ticket starting days before the event was the norm at hotels across The Strip.

Was it the mystery of The Sphere experience? Was it Lenny Kravitz performing a short set after CEO Ed Bastian’s talk that drove the appeal? Or was it simply the brilliance of the Delta brand? The only way to know was to be there.

In short, this event defined the “show biz” mentality that is CES.

And as a first-timer at The Sphere, this immersive journey of sensory gratification was mind-blowing to the core. If this business model can be sustainable over time, this is the future of the concert experience. Sight, sound, and smell create a ride that you have to experience to believe.

Yes, smell. There was a moment when Ed Bastian was on stage with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Dara ordered a coffee that was delivered on stage for both of them, and you actually smelled the coffee aroma when it arrived. Of course, there was also celebrity glitz to support the event, which also celebrated Delta’s 100th anniversary. Besides Lenny Kravitz, Viola Davis and Tom Brady – who is creating in-flight content for the airline – dazzled the audience.

The airline also put the power of partnerships (a CES hallmark for us all to learn from) on display ranging from YouTube to DraftKings.

But what really struck me about Delta was their celebration and commitment to people. And not just their customers. Mr. Bastian took the time to celebrate his own people. Every aspect of their workforce was put front and center in the spotlight at The Sphere.

Certainly when thinking of people it is their customers, but they are a people-first brand.

Their own people were clearly what they are celebrating. Mr. Bastian went out of his way to single out specific employees from all departments and jobs and acknowledge their service. What a mesmerizing and awesome way to lead and run a company.

Feels like a great reminder for radio.

Bravo, Delta. Bravo, Ed Bastian. A great night with many lessons learned and reinforced.

Buzz Knight can be reached by e-mail at [email protected].