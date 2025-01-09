AM/FM Radio Is the Top Source for News and Sports Audio

Whether it’s for the immediacy of lifesaving information like in the ongoing California wildfires or trusted journalism during events like the 2024 elections, more Americans turn to AM/FM as their primary source for audio news, per Edison Research findings.

Edison’s latest Share of Ear reveals that 69% of all time spent listening to news audio occurs on radio or its streams, making it the dominant platform for news consumption. Similarly, 61% of sports audio listening happens via AM/FM radio, solidifying its role as the source for live play-by-play and sports commentary, despite heavy movement toward podcasting.

In contrast, radio accounts for 32% of talk/personality audio consumption and 32% of music listening, reflecting the rise of podcasts and music streaming services in these categories.

AM/FM’s success is even more impressive given growing news fatigue among Americans, with AP-NORC reporting that 65% of Americans feel a need to limit consumption of political and government news, driven by information overload. Democrats expressed the highest fatigue, followed by Independents and Republicans.

Beyond politics, 51% of respondents seek to reduce news about overseas conflicts, 45% limit economic news, and 42% scale back on climate change coverage. While this doesn’t suggest radio outlets should avoid political topics, it may encourage a focus on local coverage.

The report comes as the role of radio journalism is heralded as more important than ever in our digital era. With Meta discontinuing its fact-checking program, the National Association of Broadcasters took the opportunity to praise the critical role of local broadcasters in providing Americans with reliable, fact-based journalism.