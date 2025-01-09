How Radio Sellers Lead with Digital to Build Trust and Results

As Borrell Associates noted in August, radio is gaining traction among local businesses due to its integration with digital marketing. Radio sellers are increasingly recognized for their expertise in digital advertising, often leading with digital solutions to build trust before introducing over-the-air options.

This “backwards entry” approach is positioning radio as a comprehensive media solution, aligning with advertisers’ evolving needs.

With Radio Ink recognizing the industry’s Top Digital Sales Professionals in our January issue, we thought it best to ask this year’s trailblazers: How do you help prospects and clients understand the power of combining radio and digital advertising?

“Simple – we share real success stories. Without fail, the campaigns we run that contain both radio and digital components outperform our digital-only campaigns (almost) every single time. Hearing a digital sales manager vouch for radio’s importance in the mix goes a long way with clients.”

“Taking an integrated approach is always wise. Radio hits the ears, while digital hits the eyes. When combined, they become a powerful way to send a message, build brand awareness, and stay top of mind with consumers across various avenues.”

“Showing how these channels complement each other is always part of our presentation. Radio builds strong awareness and trust, while digital drives precision targeting and measurable engagement. Together, they create a powerful combination that amplifies reach, reinforces messaging, and delivers stronger ROI.”

