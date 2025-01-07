NAB: Local Broadcasters Vital as Meta Ends Fact-Checking

As social media giant Meta announces the end of its longstanding fact-checking program, the National Association of Broadcasters is underscoring the vital role of local broadcasters in delivering trusted, fact-based journalism to the American public.

As of Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would allow more free speech on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, encouraging users to police inaccurate and false posts through a new, community-driven approach as a return to the company’s roots. “Our fact-checking system had reached a point where it’s just too many mistakes and too much censorship,” said Zuckerberg.

As part of the change, Meta is relocating its US trust and safety operations from California to Texas and will adopt a Community Notes program modeled after Elon Musk’s X. The strategic recalibration comes amidst shifting political and cultural pressures as the second Trump administration prepares to take office.

While praised by some, the changes are being criticized by misinformation researchers, who warn the decision could lead to a resurgence of harmful content.

To that end, NAB SVP of Communications Alex Siciliano released a statement saying, “Meta’s recent decision to shift from third-party fact-checking is a stark reminder about the critical importance of trusted, fact-based journalism. While misinformation runs rampant online, local television and radio stations remain steadfast in their commitment to providing the factual news and emergency updates that local communities rely on to keep safe and informed.”

“In moments of crisis, during elections and every day in between, local TV and radio stations provide the kind of accountability and accuracy that Big Tech platforms simply cannot match,” Siciliano adds.

The NAB is taking the opportunity to again highlight how local broadcasters face challenges from outdated ownership regulations that limit their ability to compete with unregulated tech giants like Meta.

Siciliano says in closing, "Policymakers must act to modernize these rules, leveling the playing field so local stations can continue providing the high-quality journalism communities depend on."