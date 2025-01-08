CRS 2025 Offers ‘Throwback Thursday’ Rate For One Day Only

Country Radio Seminar has announced a one-day “Throwback Thursday” promotion for January 9, lowering registration price to the Early Bird rate offered for a single day in August. CRS 2025 online registration will close on Friday, January 17.

Registrants must use the promo code HAPPYNEWYEAR to secure the discounted rate. Tickets to the New Faces of Country Music show are not included in the promotion but can be purchased separately.

After online registration closes, the attendance cost will rise to the walk-up rate.

Set for February 19-21 in Nashville, CRS 2025 boasts a full lineup of events, music, and panels.

The New Faces of Country Music Show will feature Drew Baldridge, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Zach Top, and Warren Zeiders, highlighting rising stars. Old Dominion will headline Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, where Radio Ink‘s Best Program Directors in Country Radio will be recognized.

An expanded Digital Music Summit will focus on streaming and radio, with panels and artist spotlights. Key discussions include the “Cycle of A Song” series. The Y’All Means All: Diversity Breakfast returns, featuring The War & Treaty, Brooke Eden, and industry leaders addressing inclusivity in country music.

Educational panels will explore AI, playlist evolution, and streaming, with speakers like Alpha Media’s Phil Becker and Pandora’s Alina Thompson.

Visit the CRS website for a full lineup and to register.