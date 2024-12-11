New Faces of Country Music Lineup Revealed for CRS 2025

The Country Radio Broadcasters have announced the artists featured in the New Faces of Country Music Show at CRS 2025. This year’s lineup includes Drew Baldridge, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Zach Top, and Warren Zeiders.

Co-sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the concert will be part of CRS 2025, scheduled for February 19-21 in Nashville. For the upcoming show, the eligibility window ran from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2024.

For over 50 years, the New Faces of Country Music Show has been a highlight of the Country Radio Seminar, providing a platform for rising stars who have made significant strides on Country Radio during the qualification period.

CRS 2025 marks the final year under the current New Faces of Country Music Show guidelines, as the CRB Board has updated eligibility and selection criteria to reflect country music’s digital evolution. Changes include adding the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, which factors in streaming and digital sales alongside airplay, to the existing Mediabase Country Chart for eligibility.

Record labels and artist representatives will now handle submissions and confirm artist availability.