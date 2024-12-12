Use This Column For 50% Off Your Recruitment Ads

(By Chris Stonick) One Radio Ink reader wrote to me to ask about using co-op dollars for radio recruitment ads. Is that possible? Sure is. In many cases, the manufacturer just wants their name mentioned a certain number of times in the ad and possibly their slogan.

Other than that, they don’t care what the rest of the ad is about. We did this with Carrier. If memory serves me correctly, we had to say Carrier three times in the ad and use their slogan… and they paid for 50% of the cost.

Using co-op dollars is something you can always explore for radio recruitment ads, and it’s a great way to endear yourself with the client!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.