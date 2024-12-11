NRG Media Welcomes Matt McMaster Back to Nebraska Radio

NRG Media Omaha has announced Matt McMaster as the newest addition to 1620 the Zone (KOZN-AM). McMaster will join longtime market personality Gary Sharp on the new Gary and Matt Show, which airs weekday mornings.

McMaster, a Nebraska Broadcasters Association award winner and University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumnus, previously worked with NRG Media as a sports and news reporter for KLIN-AM in Lincoln. He also hosted KLIN’s weekend Husker Hour show.

Most recently, he served as a producer for ESPN 1000 (WMVP-AM) in his hometown of Chicago. McMaster brings experience announcing Nebraska football, basketball, baseball, and softball games and has appeared on the Big Ten Network.

NRG Media Operations Manager Steve King said, “We are excited to have Matt come back to Nebraska and join 1620 The Zone. His energy combined with his knowledge of Nebraska sports made him the perfect person for the job.”