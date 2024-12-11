Audacy Milwaukee Raises $100K in Toys and Care for Foster Kids

Audacy Milwaukee’s 105.7 The Fan and 103.7 KISS FM raised $100,000 during its 18th annual Toy Drive to support the Robyn’s Nest program at Children’s Wisconsin. The funds will help provide gifts, clothing, hygiene items, and other supplies for children in foster care.

From December 2 through 6, listeners were encouraged to contribute donations online or in person during live broadcasts from station personalities like Steve “Sparky” Fifer of Wisconsin Sports Daily.

Children’s Wisconsin Foundation Vice President of Engagement and Stewardship Christine Baranoucky stated, “Thanks to the generosity of the community and incredible partners like 105.7 The Fan and 103.7 KISS-FM, Children’s Wisconsin is able to spread joy to the kids and families we serve. We are so grateful this holiday season and always for their support.”

Audacy Madison and Milwaukee Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “I’m grateful for the compassion the Milwaukee community has to spread holiday cheer to all children that are experiencing challenging times. Thank you to our dedicated 105.7 The Fan and 103.7 KISS FM team and volunteers who were able to make this toy drive an impactful event this holiday season.”

