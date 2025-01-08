The Opposite of Fear

(By Jeff McHugh) Years ago, I coached a talented morning radio host who loved performing in the studio but had near panic attacks when doing anything outside of it. By chance, I had just finished Steven Pressfield’s life-changing book The War of Art, which is about reaching peak creative performance by overcoming one’s internal resistance.

“Resistance is experienced as fear; the degree of fear equates to the strength of Resistance. Therefore, the more fear we feel about a specific enterprise, the more certain we can be that that enterprise is important to us and to the growth of our soul.”

I knew our star had to leave the studio cocoon and run towards fear. We filled their schedule with on-stage gigs in front of large crowds, spotlighted client meetings, and encouraged on-camera work.

It turns out the book was right. This personality was brilliant at crowd work. Clients had never met anyone so funny before and they soon landed a regular slot on the top local television station as a side gig. Syndicated and successful to this day, you have probably heard their name, but I won’t embarrass them by mentioning it here.

You have likely heard the saying, “Feel the fear and do it anyway.” Experts say it is possible to channel your fear into positive actions and better outcomes. Reframing it is a significant first step to overcoming it.

That’s right. Reframing is as simple as identifying fear as something else. A Harvard Business School experiment involving public speaking divided participants into two groups.

One group was instructed to say, “I am calm,” repetitively to themselves, and the other was instructed to say, “I’m excited.” Guess which group scored higher with audiences? The “excited” group was judged to be more persuasive, confident, and relaxed.

Behavioral expert and former US Navy Chief Chase Hughes double-clicks on reframing as a way to diffuse fear and suggests more practical but effective tactics for coping with high-pressure situations.

Identify your fear. Is it uncertainty? Lack of control? A perceived threat that may/may not be worth worrying about? Recognizing the source of your fear reduces it.

Prep more. Fear is often a signal that you have not prepared enough. Even if you have, preparing further reduces fear.

Box breathing. Breathe in for four seconds, hold for four seconds, and then breathe out for four seconds.

Change your environment. Seek out positive people. Organize your workspace. Fold your laundry. Small changes in your sensory space can make you feel more centered and less afraid.

Strike a pose. Change your posture. Stand up straight, legs apart, chest out, and project your voice. A confident physical self leads to a more confident emotional self.

Also, if you think your job is tough, take a tip from the US Navy Seals, who practice mental rehearsal: walking yourself through a frightening activity in advance helps you overcome the fright and improve your performance.

