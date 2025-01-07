FCC: 61 AM Stations Lost In 2024 As Religious FM Keeps Surging

As maybe best exemplified by the $80 million deal that ended 2024, noncommercial FM stations continue to lead terrestrial radio growth according to the official FCC broadcast station totals for Q4 2024. The shifts become even more pronounced year over year.

As of December 31, 2024, there are 4,383 AM stations in the US, a decrease of 17 since Q3 and a total loss of 61 in the calendar year. This trend may continue to worsen in the wake of Congress’s failure to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act in the last legislative session, pending automaker actions.

Meanwhile, FM commercial stations experienced a modest increase, rising by 7 in the quarter and 38 in 2024 to reach a total of 6,625 stations.

The strongest growth, however, came from FM educational stations, which grew by 81 stations this quarter and 191 stations year-over-year, bringing the total to 4,477. This growth continues to be driven by heavy acquisition strategies from religious broadcasters, particularly Educational Media Foundation, which leverages the format to expand their reach.

The number of FM translators and boosters remained relatively stable, with a yearly decline of 47, bringing the total to 8,880. While the FCC’s rulemaking enabling geotargeting via FM boosters has garnered interest, the technology has not yet significantly shifted station totals.

Even after the FCC reopened the application window, low-power FM numbers showed minimal movement, with one more station at the conclusion of 2024 than in 2023. The total now stands at 1,968, reflecting steady interest in community broadcasting.

As the industry moves into 2025, the contrasting trajectories of FM and AM broadcasting will remain a focal point for both broadcasters and policymakers, shaping the future of the medium.