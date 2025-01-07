Dan Finn to Retire After Distinguished Broadcasting Career

Beasley Media Group has announced the impending retirement of New Jersey Regional Market Manager and SVP Dan Finn. The news marks the conclusion of a decades-long career, including notable time at New Jersey Broadcasting, Inc. and Greater Media.

Finn’s broadcasting journey began at New York radio stations WYNY-FM and WPAT-AM/FM before joining New Jersey Broadcasting, where he rose to President & Chief Operating Officer. His leadership continued seamlessly under Greater Media after their acquisition of New Jersey Broadcasting in 2001.

Finn joined Beasley Media Group in 2016 after its acquisition of Greater Media, where he had served as Senior Vice President and Regional General Manager since 2007. His career with Greater Media began in 2002 as Vice President and Regional General Manager.

In addition to his executive roles, Finn has been an active advocate for the broadcasting industry.

He has held multiple leadership positions with the New Jersey Broadcasters Association, including Chairman and Treasurer, and has served on the boards of the New Jersey Ad Club and New York Market Radio. He was a founding member of the Dean’s External Executive Board at the City University of New York’s CSI School of Business and served on the RAB Sales Advisory Committee.

Finn’s career has been decorated with numerous honors, including recognition among New Jersey Business Magazine’s “40 Under 40” and induction into the New Jersey Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2015. He has consistently been named among the Best Managers in Radio by Radio Ink.

Finn will depart his role at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley “Dan Finn has been an integral part of our Beasley family and a trailblazer in the broadcasting industry. His strategic vision, steadfast leadership, and ability to foster meaningful relationships have made a profound impact on our company and the industry at large. We are deeply grateful for his dedication and wish him the very best as he begins this exciting new chapter in his life.”