Montana Public Radio Welcomes Anne Hosler as Director

The University of Montana has announced Anne Hosler as the new Director of the Broadcast Media Center following a nationwide search. Hosler, who has been with the center since 2012, previously served as Membership Manager and Director of Development.

Hosler succeeds Ray Ekness, who led the Broadcast Media Center from 2016 until his retirement in 2023. She has served as Interim Director since his departure.

The Broadcast Media Center, based on the University of Montana’s Missoula campus, houses Montana Public Radio and coordinates public television programming through KUFM-TV, part of MontanaPBS, for statewide distribution. In her new role, Hosler will oversee both operations and staff.

Montana Public Radio operates a network of eight FM stations and their translators serving western and central Montana.

Hosler commented, “I was enthusiastic about the opportunity to apply for the position of director of the Broadcast Media Center at the University of Montana. Recognizing the pivotal role local public television and radio play for so many citizens of our state, and the potential impact this position holds in serving communities across Montana and beyond with an excellent public service, fills me with energy and eagerness to contribute to this endeavor.”

Broadcast Media Center Director Search Committee Chair Dave Kuntz said, “Anne’s unique understanding of the Broadcast Media Center and her passion for public media set her apart from a talented pool of applicants. We are excited to see Anne thrive in her new role.”